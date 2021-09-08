Its data shows that more than a quarter of weekly reported covid-19 cases in the United States were among children for the week ending Sept. 2. And while most pediatric cases are not severe, there were just shy of 2,400 children in hospital nationwide with covid-19 in the seven days ending Tuesday — more than ever before, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Covid cases in children dipped early in the summer but quickly rose again, both with the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, and because coronavirus vaccines are not authorized for children under 12. Half of children aged 12 to 15 have received at least one vaccine dose, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while that number climbs to 58 percent for 16 and 17 year olds.
With the return to schools, experts fear the situation could worsen as battles over mask and vaccine mandates rage, although Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease said that is not inevitable. “We’ve got to get the school system masked in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people,” he told CNN on Tuesday. “That’s the solution.”
Here’s what to know
Two teachers die, and a small Texas town rethinks masks
LACY LAKEVIEW, Tex. — When classes began a couple of weeks ago, before the first and then the second teacher at Connally Junior High School died of covid-19, only a scattering of students wore masks. On Tuesday morning, every face emerging from the line of yellow school buses was covered.
Masks are now mandatory for students and staff in the Connally Independent School District, on the outskirts of Waco. The decision, made late last week, followed the two teacher deaths and a surge of cases in the community.
“As educators, it is our duty to keep our students safe and healthy. We feel instituting a mask mandate is a step towards doing this,” Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a letter to parents.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in May barred Texas school districts and other governmental entities from requiring masks, saying it should be a matter of personal choice. But as this school year began, with the highly contagious delta variant bearing down, several big-city school districts defied him. Then a court put his order on hold.
Arizona attorney general says Tucson vaccine mandate illegal, threatens funding
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) said Tuesday that Tucson’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for public employees is illegal and warned that they could lose state funding over an issue that has pit Republican-led states against their more liberal cities.
Many local governments around the United States have embraced vaccine requirements for their workers, and some cities have mandated immunization for in-person activities such as dining out or going to bars. But such mandates have been sparked legal wars in places like Arizona, where state leaders often clash with Democratic-dominated cities.
Tucson is Arizona’s second-largest city and part of Pima County, which favored Joe Biden in the 2020 election by a margin of nearly 19 percentage points.
Brnovich (R) said that the city’s vaccine mandate violates an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and also a state law passed this summer that bans local governments from requiring coronavirus vaccines or creating a vaccine “passport.”
The attorney general’s office said that if Tucson does not revoke the vaccine mandate within 30 days, it will notify the state treasurer, “who will withhold the city’s portion of state shared revenue until it comes into compliance.”
“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal, and the city could be held liable for attempting to force employees to take it against their beliefs,” Brnovich said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) tweeted after Brnovich’s announcement that the attorney general was “prioritizing his political ambitions.”
“We are currently reviewing our options, and Mayor and Council will need to provide direction as to how we proceed from here,” Romero said.