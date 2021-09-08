“It would’ve been nice if he’d have come out with a gun and then we’d have been able to read a newspaper through him,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said on Sunday. “ … If he’d have given us the opportunity, we’d have shot him up a lot.”
It is rare to hear a sheriff or police chief say they wish their officers had killed a suspect after ending a dangerous situation. But while many in law enforcement avoid the media — or stick to safe criminal-justice jargon when engaging with the press — Judd has a reputation for calling it like he sees it.
Judd made his comments just hours after the quadruple homicide unfolded in the semirural community about a half-hour east of Tampa, and his investigators were still trying to figure out what happened. He told The Washington Post they had just discovered a mother clutching her infant, both shot dead in a bathroom where she had tried to hide. The gunman also “tried to murder a whole lot of my deputies,” the sheriff added.
But a surrender is widely considered the best outcome when an armed suspect has the ability to barricade themselves and shoot at officers from a covered position. Police departments train for situations in which armed suspects barricade themselves inside and even take hostages. Their goal is to get the suspect to surrender without causing any more violence.
After his arrest, Bryan Riley, 33, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a slew of other felonies. He has been locked up in the Polk County jail since Sunday. On Tuesday, a judge denied Riley a bond and appointed the public defender to represent him during his first court appearance since the massacre.
Riley did not know the victims, Judd said, but investigators believe he first went to their home Saturday evening, about nine hours before the shooting. During that visit, he allegedly said that God had sent him to speak with one of their daughters, Amber, but his eventual victims told him that no one by that name was there. After they called about a suspicious person, law enforcement went to the area, but the man had already left.
Around 4:15 the next morning, Riley allegedly returned and invaded two homes on the same property: a main house and a mother-in-law apartment. According to the Associated Press, the victims were 40-year-old Justice Gleason; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their 3-month-old baby, Jody; the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother, Catherine Delgado; and the family’s dog. Riley is also accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl, who was in critical but stable condition on Monday evening but doing much better and “in good spirits” about 24 hours later, the sheriff said.
Judd told The Post that, when interviewed by investigators, Riley said, “They begged for their life, but I killed them anyway.”
When law enforcement arrived, Riley allegedly barricaded himself in the home and got into multiple shootouts with deputies before coming out with his hands up. He was shot once during one of the gunfights, and paramedics took him to a hospital in Lakeland. While being treated there, he allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun, forcing authorities to further restrain and drug him. He was later released and taken to jail.
At his news conference Sunday, Judd called Riley “a coward” for surrendering with his hands up once surrounded by law enforcement. “You see,” he said, “it’s easy to shoot innocent children and babies and people in the middle of the night when you got the gun and they don’t.”
“But when he saw his life was in danger, he quit,” Judd told The Post on Tuesday morning. In the same interview, Judd described what his deputies experienced when they went inside the two homes and saw the carnage inflicted.
“They certainly wished he’d come out and finished his fight,” the sheriff added.
Judd, who has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 50 years and led it as the elected sheriff since 2004, speaks in a no-nonsense, folksy manner. He has a reputation as a man who clearly states his view of right versus wrong and aims to banish “smut and dirt” from the 2,010-square-mile county he serves.
A local TV station has started running “Best of Grady Judd” stories at the end of each year. The entries have included Judd declaring that a man accused of killing three people was “pure evil” while calling for his execution and warning would-be looters that he was encouraging his constituents to “blow you back out of the house with their guns.” The start of WFLA’s 2020 “Best of” article: “You’ll likely never find Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd speechless. The things he says, though, could leave you speechless.”
Nearly 100,000 people have watched the station’s YouTube video; hundreds have left comments, most of them praising Grady. One commenter called Judd “a national treasure.” Another implied he should run for president in 2024.
But not everyone’s a fan. Judd took heat as Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida for tweets from his office warning that officers would be at every shelter checking the IDs of people seeking refuge to see if they had warrants. If they did, the sheriff’s Twitter account said, deputies would take them to “the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida responded, accusing Judd of “exploiting a natural disaster and exploiting lives” so that he could burnish “his Joe Arpaio-style ‘tough cop’ credentials.”
Judd said his outspokenness is born of the media strategy he adopted when he became sheriff 17 years ago and decided to interact with the public differently than his predecessors. Some had been reluctant to speak with the press, Judd said, adding that he started holding regular news conferences and releasing information to the media more freely. He not only wanted to give people information they were entitled to under Florida’s public-records laws, but also sought to do so in an approachable way.
“We’re going to tell it all,” he told The Post. “Sometimes I’m going to be angry and sometimes I’m going to be funny and sometimes I’m going to be serious. But I’m going to talk to people like they’re my best friend.”