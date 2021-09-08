The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has no record authorizing Downey to own the short-barrel rifle or the sawed-off shotgun. When authorities questioned Downey during the home search, court records state, the deputy mayor told investigators he did not have any registration or authorization for possessing controlled firearms. He allegedly added that he modified the short-barrel rifle because he believed he was allowed to do so as a “peace officer.” The complaint did not specify why Downey allegedly considered himself to be a peace officer.