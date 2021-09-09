President Biden will outline a “robust plan to stop the spread of the delta variant and boost covid-19 vaccinations” on Thursday, the White House said.

It’s expected to be a significant speech at a turning point for the United States, where hopes that vaccinations would significantly ease the strain on hospitals and allow more social freedoms were dampened by the spread of the highly contagious variant. Biden also plans to call for a global summit to respond to the coronavirus crisis and boost vaccine supply to the developing world that would be held during the United Nations General Assembly meetings later this month.

The pressure on Biden is increasing as the public health outlook worsens. The seven-day average of coronavirus deaths across the country was 1,524 as of Wednesday, compared to 509 one month ago. – amid a lackluster vaccine uptake in many states and controversies over mask and vaccine mandates.

Here’s what to know

  • The World Health Organization chief once again criticized the widespread use of booster shots for healthy people and called for a moratorium on their administration until the end of the year, chiding nations for thinking “the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers.”
  • Scores of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients say they feel left behind by the White House’s move toward boosters for everyone but them.
  • China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said the country will donate 3 million coronavirus vaccines to Afghanistan and promised more in the future, as it grapples with a shattered health system.