The pressure on Biden is increasing as the public health outlook worsens. The seven-day average of coronavirus deaths across the country was 1,524 as of Wednesday, compared to 509 one month ago. – amid a lackluster vaccine uptake in many states and controversies over mask and vaccine mandates.
Here’s what to know
Your call was important to Glen Palaje. It may have cost him his life.
QUEZON CITY, Philippines — To his seven children, Glen Palaje was a jack of all trades: carpenter, cook, musician. To his colleagues, he was also "Dad," the eldest on a team of call-center workers that handled queries from AT&T customers.
Palaje had spent eight years at Teleperformance, a business process outsourcing company. As the pandemic ravaged the Philippines last summer, he joined a team that worked and slept in the office.
Three days after he developed a cough, he was sent home, his daughter Marigold Palaje said. The weekend before he could begin remote work, he collapsed and, after a midnight rush to the hospital, was pronounced dead on arrival. A week went by before his relatives learned the cause of death: covid-19.
When Americans place calls to their banks, online retailers and telephone providers, many are answered by call-center workers in the Philippines, who number more than a million. Until August 2020, Palaje, 50, was one of them.
Conditions in the industry are facing scrutiny as advocates tally thousands of coronavirus cases and accuse companies and the government of not doing enough to stop their spread. Reports to the Business Process Outsourcing Industry Employees’ Network, or BIEN, and interviews with agents paint a dark side to one of the most coveted careers among young Filipinos — from badly ventilated offices that became virus hotbeds, to workers plunged into financial precarity.
Hogan seeks to protect vulnerable nursing home residents with third covid shots
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday authorized the state’s nursing homes and other congregant care facilities to consider residents 65 and older immunocomprised, making them immediately eligible to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The move comes as the Biden administration has pushed for adults who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to get a booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose, starting Sept. 20. But the plan requires approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and then the Centers for Disease Control. And it may initially be limited to Pfizer recipients.
Individuals who are immunocompromised, such as Hogan, who is a cancer survivor, are already eligible to receive a third shot — a process that began weeks ago.
Biden is expected to call for global vaccine summit
President Biden is planning to call for a global summit to respond to the coronavirus crisis and boost vaccine supply to the developing world, said three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the pending announcement.
The summit would be held during the United Nations General Assembly meetings the week of Sept. 20. Topics would include coordination among leaders worldwide to collectively tackle the health crisis and address inequities, including that the developing world has lagged behind on vaccinations.
Biden is set to give a speech detailing his coronavirus strategy Thursday, although the announcement of the global summit could come before the speech, the people said.