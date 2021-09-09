Salzman, who pleaded guilty in 2019, was “essential to the Nxivm criminal enterprise,” federal prosecutors said in a statement.
NXIVM, pronounced “nexium,” purported to be a self-help organization but contained a web of multilevel marketing schemes — and a “secret society,” prosecutors said, in which women were groomed, held to secrecy and forced to have sex with NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere.
Its promises of self-help and empowerment drew the rich and famous to the organization. Among those who played important roles in NXIVM were Clare Bronfman, the multimillionaire heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, and Allison Mack, an actress who starred in the television series “Smallville.”
Women in the cult were not only coerced into having sex with Raniere, but also forced to provide free labor and recruit others into the group. They were branded with Raniere’s initials in secret ceremonies, and their food intake was limited by Raniere, 61, who preferred ultra-thin women, according to witness testimony.
For more than a decade, prosecutors said, Salzman was the “right hand” for Raniere. She participated in efforts to gain control over “perceived critics and enemies,” including illegally surveilling and investigating them, prosecutors said.
A box that appeared to contain private banking information of journalists, judges and a cult expert was discovered in Salzman’s home in a 2018 raid by law enforcement. Salzman also edited videos that were set to be used in a lawsuit against NXIVM, before the videos were submitted as unedited, prosecutors alleged.
In federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Salzman said she was “horrified and ashamed” that she supported Raniere, calling him a “narcissistic sociopath,” according to media accounts.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said that the conspiracies fueled by Salzman’s “misguided loyalty and blind allegiance” to Raniere were “designed to intimidate Nxivm’s detractors.”
“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for her crimes,” Kasulis said in a statement. “We hope that it brings some measure of closure to the vulnerable women who were victimized and abused.”
Raniere was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison on racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor charges. Bronfman, the liquor heiress, is now serving a nearly seven-year prison term for her role at NXIVM. Before the sentencing, she wrote to the judge that NXIVM — and Raniere — “greatly changed my life for the better.”
In June, Mack, the Hollywood actress, was sentenced to three years in prison for her work with the organization. Mack said of Raniere that “I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him.”
Mack added: “This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”