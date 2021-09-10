He left his house around 1 a.m. in a black Ford F-150, according to surveillance footage, Judd said. Riley then drove back to North Socrum Loop Road to do “reconnaissance” on the family’s home “in the moonlight,” Judd said, citing an interview with Riley. The former Marine checked for entrance points in the house, positioned his car for an easy escape and slashed the tires of the family’s sedan and pickup truck. He set out glow sticks so he — or the imaginary Amber — could find their way out of the house, Judd said.