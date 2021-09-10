Republican leaders in the United States are blasting President Biden’s sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates for businesses and federal workers, decrying them as unconstitutional infringements on personal liberties and promising to sue.

Biden took a newly antagonistic tone in his address on Thursday outlining his plan to mandate inoculation for employees and contractors, as well as health care workers in facilities that treat patients on Medicare or Medicaid. Biden aims to require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations or test their employees weekly.

Republican governors from Texas to Missouri and Georgia threatened to fight back. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the mandates “an assault on private businesses” and said the state is “already working to halt this power grab.” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he asked his state’s attorney general “to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power,” as South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem said “see you in court.” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also said the group “will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Biden, for his part, seemed unconcerned about escalating political tensions: “A distinct minority of Americans — supported by a distinct minority of elected officials — are keeping us from turning the corner,” he said. “These pandemic politics … are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die. … If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

Here’s what to know

  • The White House estimated the new mandates would affect about 80 million workers — about two-thirds of the workforce in the United States.
  • Biden outlined other measures, including getting more at-home rapid test kits into people’s hands, doubling the fines travelers can receive from the Transportation Security Administration if they don’t wear masks, and making monoclonal antibody treatments available for free in more hospitals.
  • While the United States waits for an official verdict on booster shots from the Food and Drug Administration, he said his administration has bought enough for those the agency decides may need them and “is ready to administer them.”
  • Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school district, on Thursday mandated vaccination against the coronavirus for students 12 and older.