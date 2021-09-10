Republican governors from Texas to Missouri and Georgia threatened to fight back. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the mandates “an assault on private businesses” and said the state is “already working to halt this power grab.” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he asked his state’s attorney general “to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power,” as South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem said “see you in court.” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also said the group “will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”
Biden, for his part, seemed unconcerned about escalating political tensions: “A distinct minority of Americans — supported by a distinct minority of elected officials — are keeping us from turning the corner,” he said. “These pandemic politics … are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die. … If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”
Here’s what to know
Kentucky legislature overrides governor’s vetoes, lifting school mask requirement and banning mandates
Kentucky’s Republican-run state legislature overrode vetoes by Gov. Andy Beshear (D) late Thursday evening, voiding a state requirement for masks to be worn in public schools and passing a ban on future statewide mandates.
The state assembly passed a law that voided requirements that masks be worn in K-12 public schools and child-care centers. The law instead asks local authorities to develop coronavirus protocols for their students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that masks should be worn indoors in schools.
Another law passed by the state legislature prohibits statewide mask mandates and vaccine mandates for hospital workers.
Throughout the pandemic, mask mandates have been a contentious topic in Kentucky, a state run by a Democrat but where more than 62 percent of votes in 2020 went to former President Donald Trump. Last month, a separate mandate issued by Beshear, requiring masks in all schools, not just public ones, was lifted just days after it was issued, following a state supreme court ruling against the governor.
Beshear said on Thursday that Kentucky had set a “new record for hospitalizations and Kentuckians on a ventilator,” adding that the state’s test positivity rate was more than 14 percent — far higher than the 5 percent threshold that experts have said is key to keeping outbreaks under control.
“We must do more to protect ourselves and each other,” he said, before the state assembly overrode his vetoes. “Not less.”
TSA doubles fines for people who refuse to wear masks at airports, on public transport
People who refuse to comply with a federal mandate that requires them to wear masks in airports as well as on trains, buses and in other public transportation settings will face stiffer penalties, Biden administration officials announced Thursday.
Beginning Friday, the fine for refusing to wear a mask will increase to a range of $500 to $1,000 for first offenders. Penalties for a second offense will range from $1,000 to $3,000.
“TSA will double the fines on travelers that refuse to mask,” President Biden said Thursday. “If you break the rules, be prepared to pay. And by the way, show some respect!”
The stiffer penalties are part of aggressive new actions the administration is taking to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Are at-home covid tests accurate? What the results can and can’t tell you.
As covid-19 infections have skyrocketed across much of the United States, largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, so have demands for access to testing, including at-home test kits that can answer the urgent question, “Do I have the coronavirus” within a matter of minutes.
In recent weeks, Google searches for “home coronavirus test” and related queries have sharply risen, closely mirroring the surge in cases, including some breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people, that have prompted many Americans to return to wearing masks and following pandemic-related restrictions.
“While there was a bit of a lull in awareness and diligence, now people are seeing these numbers. They’re having family members who are being affected,” said Matthew Binnicker, the director of Clinical Virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. “There’s kind of this renewed sense of urgency, ‘Hey, we better get tested if we think we’ve got a close contact or if we have any symptoms.’"