Kevin alerted the staff to the sexual activity, and they quickly intervened.
“There was a view that, ‘Hey, don’t be a spoilsport,’ but it was the wider covid question that I was raising, and in fact, I made a complaint to the staff on that,” said Kevin, who did not provide his last name to the news station.
Kevin’s concern reflects a larger point of contention regarding visitation at New Zealand hospitals as the country continues its efforts to curb new cases of the coronavirus’s highly contagious delta variant.
Despite being an early and consistent example of how to aggressively restrain the virus from spreading, New Zealand has seen an uptick in cases over the past few weeks. The country hit its peak in late August with 85 cases, but numbers continue to decline thanks to strict lockdowns. To date, there have been 27 covid-related deaths in the country, which has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.
Even so, nurses’ organizations have expressed concern and outrage over the hundreds of visitors entering the country’s hospitals daily, specifically at three in the region that are overseen by the Auckland District Health Board. The New Zealand Nurses Organisation complained that the hospitals are not adequately monitoring visitation, resulting in some people showing up in groups and others refusing to wear masks, according to the New Zealand Herald.
“We cannot afford to have people unwittingly bringing covid into the system, threatening the patients who are vulnerable,” Kate Weston, the acting nursing and professional services manager with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, told Radio New Zealand.
Weston added that the visitors are also putting nurses at risk, and with hospitals already understaffed, they can’t afford to lose workers if they contract or are exposed to covid.
Ashley Bloomfield, the director of the Ministry of Health, said at a news conference on Thursday that the department is working on an updated policy on visitation.
“It will be our job to make sure the [hospitals] have got that to set up principles and guidance,” Bloomfield said. He did not elaborate on the specific policy changes.
In a statement to The Washington Post early Friday, Auckland DHB said the visitation policy aligns with the one outlined by the New Zealand Ministry of Health.
“The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is a priority for us and we have undertaken a full risk assessment for this policy and are comfortable that any risks are well managed,” a spokeswoman said. “We have visitor screening at our entrances to check for symptoms of covid-19 and ensure the policy is complied with.”
According to News 1, the DHB has since halved the number of daily visitors, restricting each patient to one person per day, with a maximum of two hours of visitation.
Following promises of a change in policy, reporters asked the Ministry of Health director and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to weigh in on the allegations of a visitor having sex with a patient at the Auckland hospital.
“Would you say this is a high risk activity in the current climate?” the reporter asked.
“I think it is a high-risk activity, potentially,” an amused Bloomfield responded with a slight smile. “However, I don’t know any of the details about that interaction.”
Ardern swiftly chimed in.
“I would say, generally, regardless of the covid status, that kind of thing shouldn’t generally be part of visiting hours, I would have thought,” she said.