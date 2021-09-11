As the United States honors the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that shattered and changed American life, commemorations and memorials are scheduled nationwide Saturday to remember the victims and first responders.

In New York, the ceremony at Ground Zero began with the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. — the time Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. It will be followed by the annual reading of all the victims who died in New York. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in New York before moving on to services in Shanksville, Pa., and finally Arlington Va.

Here’s what to know

  • Biden released a lengthy video message Friday that called for unity, while acknowledging that the pain and grief from 9/11 may not have dulled for some families, even after two decades.
  • While billions of dollars have been spent on aviation security that investment experts say has made air travel safer, it has not insulated people from future attacks.
  • Though those burn victims who suffered injuries at the Pentagon are thankful to still be alive, the pain has never left them.