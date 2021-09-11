Here’s what to know
Here’s what the nation has scheduled to commemorate 20 years after 9/11
Events across America will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Many will be televised or live-streamed.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to three locations, starting with New York City, then moving on to Shanksville, Pa., and finally Arlington, Va. Their day begins at Ground Zero in New York City for a ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m. At 8:46 a.m. they will hold a moment of silence, 20 years to the minute after the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 12:30 p.m. the president and first lady will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. They will later attend, shortly before 5 p.m., a ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington.
There are many other events planned. For example, at 1:30 p.m., firefighters in New York City, who lost 343 colleagues on 9/11, are scheduled to hold a memorial service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
But it’s also a Saturday, with a full schedule of college football and a big tennis match in Queens.
A high pressure system along the East Coast has brought the kind of sparkling weather that people remember from that awful day 20 years ago. “Mostly sunny” is the early-morning forecast in New York City and the nation’s capital, and by later in the morning the “Mostly’ will be dropped.
They weren’t born yet when their dads died on 9/11. The loss shaped their lives.
For the children who weren’t yet born when their fathers died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — more than 100, according to Tuesday’s Children, an organization that counsels them — their fathers exist only as a lifelong, heartbreaking absence.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, here are four stories of children who entered the world after their fathers had already left.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson lead tributes in Britain
In the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to the 9/11 victims, which included 67 Britons. In a message posted on social media, the queen said that her prayers remained with the victims and survivors as she paid tribute to communities that rebuilt after the tragedy. She also recalled her 2010 visit to the World Trade Center site where she laid a wreath in memory of the victims.
“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers, and those of my family and the entire nation, remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” the queen said in a statement posted to Twitter. “My visit to the site of the World Trade Centre in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”
Johnson said that while the threat of terrorism remained, “we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy; they failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”
There are a number of events planned in the U.K. to mark the anniversary, including a private service in central London organized by the September 11 UK Families Support Group. During that service, family members will read the names of victims and lay white roses on an inscription stone. In the evening, 67 candles will be lit, one for each of the British victims.
Biden honors 9/11 families, calls for national unity in video commemorating 20th anniversary of attacks
President Biden on Friday released a lengthy video message to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, calling for unity in a divided country and acknowledging that the pain and grief from that day may not have dulled for some families, even after two decades.
Standing in the White House in a dark suit, with a blurred out American flag visible over his shoulder, Biden spoke somberly and expressed condolences from himself and first lady Jill Biden to the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 people killed after terrorist-hijacked planes crashed that day into the World Trade Center in New York; into the Pentagon in Arlington; and into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
“To the families of the 2,977 people, from more than 90 nations, killed on Sept. 11, 2001, … and 1,000 more who were injured, America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones, the pieces of your soul,” Biden said.