The state has the third lowest vaccination rate in the country — slightly ahead of Wyoming and Idaho — with 47.5 percent of its residents having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Decrying the case surge as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” President Biden announced new measures last week to compel private companies to require vaccinations or rigorous testing, as Republican leaders mount a legal challenge. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has repeatedly pleaded with residents to get vaccinated — though he called Biden’s new mandates “wrong.” By choosing not to get vaccinated, Justice said, “all you’re doing is entering the death drawing.”
New research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quantifies the risk facing people who are not fully vaccinated: They were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of covid-19 between April and June than those who were fully vaccinated.
Here’s what to know.
South Korea accelerates vaccination ahead of national holidays
South Korean health officials said on Monday that the country had administered at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to more than 64 percent of its population – surpassing the United States on that metric despite the Asian country starting its vaccine rollout months later.
South Korea has sought to administer at least one dose to 70 percent of its population, or about 36 million individuals by late September. This has been especially important for the Seoul government as millions of people are expected to travel across the country during the Chuseok holidays — akin to America’s Thanksgiving holiday season — which begins Saturday.
By October, the government is seeking to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the country’s residents, officials have said, after which the country hopes to start permanently loosening social distancing rules. South Korea has so far fully immunized almost 40 percent of its 51 million people, according to official figures.
The United States began vaccinating its residents in December 2020, three months ahead of South Korea’s February kickoff. Just above 62 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose — a figure now below that of South Korea and a few dozen countries.
South Korea has been speeding up its vaccination campaign since this summer, with the help of vaccine swap deals arranged with Israel and Romania. The Biden administration has also separately donated one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to South Korea.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- South Korea is planning to let covid patients with mild or no symptoms isolate at home instead of in a hospital or care facility, as more people get vaccinated and the country prepares to loosen some public health restrictions.
- In the United Kingdom, more than 300,000 travelers entering between March and May were referred to investigators on suspicions of breaking quarantine rules, the BBC reports. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lay out his “autumn and winter plan for managing Covid” on Tuesday.
- In Israel, authorities are investigating more than 200 people who appear to have returned from a religious pilgrimage in Ukraine with fake coronavirus tests (and in some cases, covid-19).
- In southeast China, authorities have ordered residents of Fujian province to test students and teachers for covid-19 by the of the week amid an outbreak.
- In Germany, Angela Merkel has asked people to get vaccinated to help the country “get through autumn and winter.” A mass vaccination campaign begins Monday.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland will remain in lockdown until later in September.
Yoga, organic food and misinformation: Wellness influencers are taking the anti-vaccine movement mainstream
For many, the term “misinformation” conjures up images of conspiracy-theory chat forums and Russian bots. But an alarming amount of it is reaching audiences in the health and wellness realms.
Many social media influencers who focus on natural remedies, holistic health and new age spirituality have been sharing posts and videos questioning the wisdom of vaccinating against the coronavirus. Public health experts say widespread vaccine hesitancy increases the threat of the virus mutating and helps keep the pandemic raging.
The wellness world’s entanglement with vaccine hesitancy dates back to well before the covid pandemic. For years, the anti-vaccine movement grew on various Facebook groups, freely spreading discredited theories that shots cause autism and other ailments, until the tech giant began limiting those group’s reach and ability to pay for promotional ads in 2019.
How at-home coronavirus testing is becoming part of Biden’s plan for managing the pandemic
The covid-19 response plan President Biden unveiled Thursday envisions a sweeping expansion of coronavirus testing, aiming to make quick-turnaround test kits cheaper and more accessible than ever as the country tries to quell the wave of infections driven by the delta variant.
Leaning on test manufacturers to ramp up production, the administration wants to send hundreds of millions of rapid and at-home tests to local clinics, schools and other establishments nationwide in hopes of making it easier for people to catch infections and contain outbreaks early. Major retailers have also joined the push, offering at-home tests to consumers at less than two-thirds the normal price for the next three months.
The plan could help make home and point-of-care testing a more routine part of the nation’s strategy for managing the pandemic, which so far has relied largely on lab-based testing to detect cases and steer public health decisions.
England abandons vaccine passport plans
As more countries turn to coronavirus vaccination requirements in a bid to bring the pandemic to heel, England is moving in a different direction.
“I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC’s Nick Robinson on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.
“There’s a lot of defenses … that we need to keep in place because this virus hasn’t gone anywhere, there’s still a pandemic, so of course, we need to remain cautious,” he said. “But we just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing it.”