An onslaught of new coronavirus cases in West Virginia illustrates the dangers that states with low vaccination rates face as the delta variant spreads in the United States — and controversy over vaccine mandates explodes.

West Virginia currently has the highest rate in the United States of new cases per day relative to population, and hospitalizations related to covid-19 are also among the highest in the country. New daily cases have increased by 52 percent over the past week, according to Washington Post data — by far the sharpest spike in the country.

The state has the third lowest vaccination rate in the country — slightly ahead of Wyoming and Idaho — with 47.5 percent of its residents having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Decrying the case surge as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” President Biden announced new measures last week to compel private companies to require vaccinations or rigorous testing, as Republican leaders mount a legal challenge. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has repeatedly pleaded with residents to get vaccinated — though he called Biden’s new mandates “wrong.” By choosing not to get vaccinated, Justice said, “all you’re doing is entering the death drawing.”

New research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quantifies the risk facing people who are not fully vaccinated: They were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of covid-19 between April and June than those who were fully vaccinated.

Here’s what to know.