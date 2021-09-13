The Macias children, who are being cared for by Daniel’s parents, have not quite grasped what has happened to their mother and father, Serey said. After Daniel died on Sept. 9, a counselor explained to the two eldest children, 7 and 5, that both of their parents were gone, Serey said. While the oldest child — Daniel and Davy’s only son — understood the situation, his younger sister is “still looking for mommy,” Serey said. All of the children, Serey was told by the grandparents, “spend a lot of time at night looking for mom and dad.”