Shelters — for both people and animals — were set up as evacuation orders were issued Sunday for some areas and roads closed off, according to the Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. Some residents, however, were given permission to return home overnight.
“Firefighters on the ground as well as aircraft are actively working to suppress the fire,” Cal fire said in a report Sunday evening. “We ask that the public heed all evacuation orders and warnings.”
Elsewhere in California, the Caldor fire that began mid-August remains active and has burned nearly 220,000 acres, while the Dixie fire that started in July — the second-largest fire in California’s history that forced thousands from their homes — has burned 960,335 acres so far and is only 67 percent contained.
On Sunday, President Biden approved a disaster declaration for California and ordered federal assistance to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Caldor fire.
Biden will visit the area on Monday and receive a briefing from emergency response personnel on the impacts of recent wildfires in the state. He will also survey damage from the Caldor fire by taking an aerial tour of parts of El Dorado County.
The Hopkins fire near the Calpella area was burning up a mixture of grass, brush and oak trees, the report said, with firefighters tackling the blaze in “extreme conditions” of high heat and low humidity.
Meanwhile, California is bracing for the fall, which has historically set up the most dangerous fire scenarios for populated areas in the state, with winds likely to ramp up in the coming weeks.
The U.S. Forest Service has taken the extraordinary step of preemptively closing all national forests in the state through Sept. 17.
The temporary closures are intended to reduce the risk to the public while also limiting possible new fire ignitions. “We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” regional forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a statement in August.
There are approximately 80 active large fires across the United States as of Sunday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, with 13 reported California and a large number raging in Idaho and Montana.