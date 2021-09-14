Enyart espoused the abortion claim that had gained traction on social media last year, according to a December report on misinformation from the nonprofit News Literacy Project. Earlier this year, some Catholic leaders who were engaged in philosophical debates on how central the use of fetal cell lines were in the production of the vaccines came out to say the shots were moral and essential in the fight to save lives. The lines in question were essentially reproductions of fetal cells from abortions done in the 1970s and 1980s, and the vaccines themselves don’t contain fetal cells.