President Biden plans to call on global leaders to make new commitments to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by next September, according to a list of targets obtained by The Washington Post. While many rich countries have reached or will soon reach that target, the rest of the world is very far behind.

Roughly one-third of people globally are fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. Covax, the World Health Organization’s campaign to distribute vaccines to the world, said last week that "only 20% of people in low- and lower-middle-income countries have received a first dose of vaccine compared to 80% in high- and upper-middle income countries.”

Adding to the challenges that Biden is sure to face as the White House convenes a virtual summit next week, Covax has also warned it would not be able to vaccinate as much of the world as it wants because rich countries bought much of the early supply and obstacles such as “export bans” and “delays in filing for regulatory approval.”

Here’s what to know