Roughly one-third of people globally are fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. Covax, the World Health Organization’s campaign to distribute vaccines to the world, said last week that "only 20% of people in low- and lower-middle-income countries have received a first dose of vaccine compared to 80% in high- and upper-middle income countries.”
Adding to the challenges that Biden is sure to face as the White House convenes a virtual summit next week, Covax has also warned it would not be able to vaccinate as much of the world as it wants because rich countries bought much of the early supply and obstacles such as “export bans” and “delays in filing for regulatory approval.”
Here’s what to know
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is self-isolating due to possible exposure to someone with covid-19, the Kremlin said, which also denied he had the disease.
- India’s covid wave is receding. Now the world wants it to get back to exporting vaccines.
- In China, an outbreak of the coronavirus in the southeast continues to spread: Health authorities in Fujian province reported 59 new cases on Monday, up from 22 on Sunday.
- In Israel, a prominent anti-vaxxer died of covid-19. Before his death he accused the Jerusalem police of trying to poison him, the Jerusalem Post reported..
- The United Kingdom’s vaccines minister told the BBC that 12-to-15-year-olds can get a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine starting next week, following a drawn-out regulatory approval process for that age group.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added nine countries to its highest-risk category for travel amid the pandemic: Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius.
Yes, you can get a covid booster and a flu shot together. Here’s what you need to know.
With flu season swiftly approaching in a country already battling a resurgence of the coronavirus, experts are urging Americans to avail themselves of any and all vaccines they are eligible for — whether it’s their first coronavirus vaccination, a booster vaccine dose to combat waning immunity or a flu shot.
“It’s terribly important” to get both the flu and coronavirus vaccines, said William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “They are both very nasty respiratory viruses that can make many people very, very sick.”
And because the coronavirus and flu vaccines “train your immune system to protect you against completely different viruses,” getting a shot that protects you against one virus will not offer any protection against the other, said Kelly Moore, president and CEO of the Immunization Action Coalition.
India’s covid wave is receding. Now the world wants it to get back to exporting vaccines.
India is facing growing pressure to lift its ban on exporting coronavirus vaccines, months after curbs were imposed to tackle a massive domestic outbreak that has since relented.
The world’s second most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban this spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now officials in the United States and with Covax, the United Nations-backed vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the United States, move to offer booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.
But Indian officials have not committed to a firm date. Instead, mixed messaging has clouded production forecasts, even as President Biden plans to call on global leaders to make new commitments to fight the pandemic, including fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by next September.
Hospitalizations up in the Washington region as patients seek treatment for the coronavirus, delayed care
Hospitalizations — directly and indirectly related to the coronavirus — are up across the region, especially in Virginia, stressing staffing and prompting some hospitals to pause elective surgeries for the first time since cases spiked last winter.
Ballad Health, which serves Southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee, and two hospitals in Maryland have delayed elective surgeries because of the increased workload.
Other hospitals find themselves tackling myriad issues all at once: an increase in covid-19 patients, care for those who put off treatment or who developed new issues during the pandemic, and transfers from places with fewer clinical resources.
Experts worry other vaccine requirements could be swept up in GOP condemnation of Biden covid mandate
Republicans’ sweeping denunciations of President Biden’s plan to force more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are raising concerns among public health experts that this heated criticism could help fuel a broader rejection of other vaccine requirements, including those put in place by schools and the military, as the issue of inoculations becomes increasingly political.
Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared on Twitter that there should be “NO VACCINE MANDATES.” More than a dozen other prominent Republicans in Congress and in the states have made similarly defiant statements in recent days, often using inflammatory rhetoric.
Many of these elected officials have declined to elaborate on their views about vaccine requirements and whether they object only to Biden’s federal plan or also think other mandates put in place by school districts, the military and private employers should be rethought or banned. The sharp rhetoric and failure to clarify their broader views on vaccines are worrying some public health experts.