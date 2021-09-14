In a YouTube video uploaded on Aug. 19, the couple drove from place to place in the van. They smiled into the camera, shared quick kisses and did cartwheels on a beach. Petito offered her companion bites of food from her fork. They held hands on a swing set and played air hockey inside an arcade in Santa Monica, Calif. She shouted and then laughed as rain pelted the walls of their tent one day. Her boyfriend did yoga outside of the tent. They both laughed over a container of chocolate granola that had melted in the July heat while they camped in Utah.