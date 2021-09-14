School districts nationwide are feeling the shortfalls of a dwindling bus driver workforce. Although districts often run into driver shortages, the coronavirus’s highly contagious delta variant has exacerbated the problem. While some drivers found other work when school shifted to remote learning last year, others may be wary of driving a bus filled with unvaccinated children. Many bus drivers are retirees, according to the children’s ride hailing service HopSkipDrive, putting them in an age group that is more vulnerable to the coronavirus.