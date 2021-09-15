Officials now say hospitals in the Boise-Nampa and Magic Valley regions could be next as Idaho, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates among U.S. states, recorded a 44 percent average increase in covid-19 deaths over the past week.
Hospitals across the United States are at a breaking point. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Defense recently deployed 20-person teams of military medical personnel to support health care staff in Idaho, Arkansas and Alabama, after doing the same in Louisiana and Mississippi. In large states like Florida and Texas, 89.2 and 92.1 percent of ICU beds are in use, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
U.S. will require most new immigrants to get coronavirus vaccine
The United States will require new immigrants to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of its routine medical examination, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday.
The measure goes into effect on Oct. 1. Most people applying to become a permanent resident in the United States are required to receive the immigration medical examination “to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds," according to USCIS.
The United States already requires a slew of other vaccines for permanent resident applicants, including measles, polio, influenza and tetanus.
The covid vaccine requirement follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USCIS said. Exceptions to the requirement will be allowed for medical conditions, if there is a lack of vaccine supply, or if the vaccine is “not age-appropriate” for the immigration applicant, USCIS said. Religious or “moral convictions” exemptions may be requested on a case-by-case basis.
The announcement comes after the Biden administration last week unveiled a sweeping set of vaccine mandates, requiring federal employees to get inoculated against the coronavirus, and ordering businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing.
The Biden administration has struggled to increase vaccinations, which have plateaued in recent days after a slight increase in August. More than 63 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with 54 percent of the country’s population fully vaccinated.
Michigan hospital system will exempt employees with ‘natural immunity’ from vaccine requirement
A hospital system in Michigan said that it will allow employees who provide proof of prior coronavirus infection to be exempted from its vaccine requirement.
A spokesperson for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., said in a statement that the exemption for people with “natural immunity” had been recommended by a medical exemption committee composed of infectious disease experts.
Employees seeking an exemption will need to provide a positive covid-19 test and a positive antibody test from within the past three months, the statement said.
Spectrum Health, which has more than 31,000 employees, according to its website, still recommends vaccination for people with prior infection, the statement said, noting that the measure was temporary. The measure could be lifted or modified “should evidence in the future demonstrate significant waning” of protection via prior infection.
Raina MacIntyre, an epidemiologist at the University of New South Wales, criticized such exemptions, saying that “prior infection does not protect as well as vaccines." She noted examples such as the city of Manaus, Brazil, where more than 70 percent of the population was infected but a second wave of infections still came.
MacIntyre said that it was “extremely risky” for Spectrum Health to enact the exemption.
“When health workers are infected or quarantined, the ability to provide health care is compromised,” she said. “Why would you take a risk with something so critical?”
Studies have suggested the human body retains a robust immune response to the coronavirus after infection. A study published in the journal Science early this year found that about 90 percent of patients studied showed lingering, stable immunity at least eight months after infection. A smaller study published in June in the journal Nature showed that protection from the coronavirus could last as long as a year after prior infection. The report also noted that getting vaccinated — its study involved people who received messenger RNA vaccines, the technology behind Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines — provides a boost in protection for people who have been previously infected.
Those studies were published before the more contagious delta variant took hold in the United States, setting off a surge in cases. The level of protection provided by prior infection against the delta variant is still unclear, as robust research has yet to be published. A recent preprint study in Israel that has not been peer-reviewed suggested that natural immunity might actually offer longer lasting and stronger protection against the delta variant, but MacIntyre cautioned that the study is “an outlier from trial data and real world observation.”
Two hospital systems in Pennsylvania have announced similar natural-immunity exemptions for people who have previously been infected with covid-19, the Morning Call newspaper reported. St. Luke’s University Health and Lehigh Valley Health will allow vaccine deferrals for up to a year after infection, the report said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who have recovered from covid-19 infection be vaccinated.
Virginia senators push DHS to do more to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by Afghan patients
Virginia’s two senators are pressing the Biden administration to do more to make sure that Afghan evacuees in need of medical attention don’t overwhelm local hospitals after officials in D.C.’s suburbs complained that a lack of federal planning wreaked havoc on facilities already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent Monday evening to the Department of Homeland Security secretary and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sens. Mark R. Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) said they are concerned about a lack of coordination between federal and local officials around the hospitalizations of Afghan evacuees so far.
With as many as 5,000 evacuees temporarily housed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico and as many as 10,000 staying at the U.S. Army’s Fort Lee base near Petersburg, the senators urged federal officials to take steps to keep nearby hospitals from shouldering the burden of medical treatment.
White House considered requiring vaccines for international air travelers
As White House officials rushed to shape last week’s sweeping new vaccine mandates, they debated the idea of requiring international air travelers to be vaccinated before boarding a plane, as part of a larger effort to persuade more Americans to get immunized, according to two people familiar with the plans.
Some aides argued that other countries already require vaccinations to fly and that the United States should join their ranks, according to an administration official. But others said mandates work best when they require people to prove they are immunized only once — like at work — rather than repeatedly, like every time they board a plane.
The idea was shelved, but top White House officials say that proposal and similar ones are still under consideration — including, potentially, a broader vaccine mandate that would include domestic air travel.