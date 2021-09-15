Health officials in Idaho said Tuesday that hospitals in parts of the state may soon get the green light to start rationing health care amid a sharp rise in covid-19 cases and lackluster vaccination uptake, joining two other districtsthat activated crisis standards of care last week.

Covid-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated, are flooding Idaho hospitals, and as a result, the Panhandle and North Central Health Districts of Idaho said they would not be able to provide the same level health care for patients who don’t have the virus in at least 10 hospitals as of Sept. 7 due to a shortage of staff and beds.

Officials now say hospitals in the Boise-Nampa and Magic Valley regions could be next as Idaho, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates among U.S. states, recorded a 44 percent average increase in covid-19 deaths over the past week.

Hospitals across the United States are at a breaking point. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Defense recently deployed 20-person teams of military medical personnel to support health care staff in Idaho, Arkansas and Alabama, after doing the same in Louisiana and Mississippi. In large states like Florida and Texas, 89.2 and 92.1 percent of ICU beds are in use, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s what to know

  • One in 500 U.S. residents has died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a CNN analysis.
  • Poverty fell overall in 2020 as result of stimulus checks and unemployment aid, the U.S. Census Bureau said.
  • Pfizer expects to seek emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine from U.S. federal regulators to immunize children ages 5 to 11 in early October, and then ages 6 months to 5 years a few weeks after that, the company’s chief financial officer Frank D’Amelio said.