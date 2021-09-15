Fauci, in response to a question Tuesday from CNN’s Jake Tapper about Minaj’s claim, said “the answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” Fauci said. “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen, so the answer to your question is no.” Other medical experts have long said that claims about infertility linked to vaccinations are unsubstantiated.