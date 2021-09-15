But the boy had help along the way. While he correctly identified his specimen as a spotted lantern fly, which helped him earn the exhibit’s second-highest honor, a blue ribbon, he didn’t know it was an invasive species that had rarely, if ever, been spotted in Kansas. That took an adult with more knowledge about entomology and the government quarantines in faraway places. And once the 4-H people knew what they had, they hailed state and federal agricultural officials, Kansas Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Heather Lansdowne told The Post.