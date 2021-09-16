McClain was unarmed when a passerby reported him to emergency services as someone who could be “sketchy.” He was holding a plastic grocery bag containing cans of iced tea, listening to music on his ear buds, and wearing a black ski mask, according to an Aug. 27 grand jury indictment of the police officers and the paramedics who were at the scene. Weiser announced Sept. 1 that the three police officers and two paramedics had been indicted on 32 counts.