In a filing in the Floyd case last November, state prosecutors said body-camera footage of the 2017 incident showed Chauvin hitting the boy in the head with his flashlight just eight seconds after grabbing the boy in an attempt to put him in handcuffs. Just two seconds later, Chauvin allegedly “grabbed the child’s throat and hit him again in the head with his flashlight,” prompting the boy to cry out in pain and for his mother.