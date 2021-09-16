The Food and Drug Administration struck a noncommittal tone on the subject of booster shots in an evidence review published Wednesday, ahead of a key meeting of its vaccine advisory committee scheduled for Friday to vote on whether the agency should approve a third dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Biden administration has come out strongly in support of giving booster shots to most Americans, and some states have begun preparing to distribute them as soon as next week. Immunocompromised people have been authorized to get booster shots since August — and many people with healthy immune systems have not waited for FDA approval to get theirs.

But the scientific community is split on this. The medical journal Lancet recently published a review by an international roster of scientists that includes a pair of senior outgoing FDA officials that argued forcefully against administering boosters to the general public, at least for now. The World Health Organization, for its part, has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of the year to ensure a supply for poorer countries — a call that the White House has characterized as a “false choice.”

Here’s what to know