The Biden administration has come out strongly in support of giving booster shots to most Americans, and some states have begun preparing to distribute them as soon as next week. Immunocompromised people have been authorized to get booster shots since August — and many people with healthy immune systems have not waited for FDA approval to get theirs.
But the scientific community is split on this. The medical journal Lancet recently published a review by an international roster of scientists that includes a pair of senior outgoing FDA officials that argued forcefully against administering boosters to the general public, at least for now. The World Health Organization, for its part, has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of the year to ensure a supply for poorer countries — a call that the White House has characterized as a “false choice.”
Here’s what to know
Los Angeles County will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars and large outdoor events
In an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus — and increase vaccinations — Los Angeles County said on Wednesday that it will require proof of vaccination for entry to indoor spaces at bars, breweries and night clubs, as well as for large outdoor events.
The measure will go into effect Oct. 7, when patrons will need to show proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. By Nov. 4, proof of full vaccination will be required. Proof of vaccination won’t be required at indoor spaces in restaurants but is recommended, the county public health department said in a statement.
At large outdoor events, proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event can be used in lieu of proof of vaccination, the health department said. That measure is in addition to a current requirement for large indoor events.
The health department said that it was implementing the requirement amid an “urgent need to reduce transmission risk and increase vaccination coverage” in the county. It added that 1,214 people in the county were currently hospitalized with covid-19.
More than 75 percent of people aged 12 and older in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county data.
The requirement will be enforced by staff at the establishments and events, the health department said, as “these establishments are primarily attended by adults and already require patrons to show identification.”
As vaccination requirements have been installed across the country in recent months, some businesses and labor groups have said that the measures put an undue burden on workers who are already overwhelmed amid the pandemic.
The health department said it would “prepare a toolkit to assist businesses in confirming vaccinations.”
Maryland Zoo is one of 70 U.S. facilities vaccinating wild animals against the coronavirus
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said Tuesday that it plans to vaccinate some of its animals this fall against the coronavirus. The vaccine shots will be administered to more than 30 animals, including chimpanzees, North American river otters, an Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions, bobcats, lemurs and one American badger named Makoda with razor-sharp claws.
No animals at the Maryland Zoo have gotten covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic started more than a year ago. But the vaccine will “add another layer of protection for the animals in our care,” Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation and research at the Maryland Zoo, said in a statement.
The Maryland Zoo is one of 70 zoos, sanctuaries and conservatories in the United States getting the coronavirus vaccine donated from Zoetis, a publicly traded drug company headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. Zoetis makes medicines and vaccines for livestock and pets. It was previously a subsidiary of the huge pharmaceutical company Pfizer before it spun off and became a separate entity.
Fauci debunks coronavirus vaccine infertility conspiracies after Nicki Minaj tweets
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back against a coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theory shared by Nicki Minaj — insisting there is no evidence that it causes infertility after the pop star tweeted about her cousin’s hesitancy to get vaccinated and sparked a social media controversy.
Minaj tweeted on Monday night that her cousin in Trinidad, where the singer and rapper is from, “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”
Fauci, in response to a question Tuesday from CNN’s Jake Tapper about Minaj’s claim, said “the answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no.” “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.” Other medical experts have long said that claims about infertility linked to vaccinations are unsubstantiated.