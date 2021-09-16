The Biden administration has come out strongly in support of giving booster shots to most Americans, and some states have begun preparing to distribute them as soon as next week. Immunocompromised people have been authorized to get booster shots since August — and many people with healthy immune systems have not waited for FDA approval to get theirs.
But the scientific community is split on this. The medical journal Lancet recently published a review by an international roster of scientists that includes a pair of senior outgoing FDA officials that argued forcefully against administering boosters to the general public, at least for now. The World Health Organization, for its part, has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of the year to ensure a supply for poorer countries — a call that the White House has characterized as a “false choice.”
Here’s what to know
Maryland Zoo is one of 70 U.S. facilities vaccinating wild animals against the coronavirus
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said Tuesday that it plans to vaccinate some of its animals this fall against the coronavirus. The vaccine shots will be administered to more than 30 animals, including chimpanzees, North American river otters, an Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions, bobcats, lemurs and one American badger named Makoda with razor-sharp claws.
No animals at the Maryland Zoo have gotten covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic started more than a year ago. But the vaccine will “add another layer of protection for the animals in our care,” Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation and research at the Maryland Zoo, said in a statement.
The Maryland Zoo is one of 70 zoos, sanctuaries and conservatories in the United States getting the coronavirus vaccine donated from Zoetis, a publicly traded drug company headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. Zoetis makes medicines and vaccines for livestock and pets. It was previously a subsidiary of the huge pharmaceutical company Pfizer before it spun off and became a separate entity.
Fauci debunks coronavirus vaccine infertility conspiracies after Nicki Minaj tweets
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back against a coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theory shared by Nicki Minaj — insisting there is no evidence that it causes infertility after the pop star tweeted about her cousin’s hesitancy to get vaccinated and sparked a social media controversy.
Minaj tweeted on Monday night that her cousin in Trinidad, where the singer and rapper is from, “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”
Fauci, in response to a question Tuesday from CNN’s Jake Tapper about Minaj’s claim, said “the answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no.” “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.” Other medical experts have long said that claims about infertility linked to vaccinations are unsubstantiated.