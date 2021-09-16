The use of the imagery “is one of a multitude of visual microaggressions that have targeted Latinx communities for generations,” said Lindsay Pérez Huber, associate professor of social and cultural analysis of education at the California State University. “This imagery is much more than cultural insensitivity, it is an everyday visual form of racism that has been perpetuated in film, media, television, and now social media," she added, citing the use of similar imagery like the “Mexican bandit” in film and advertising for decades.