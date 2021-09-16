The use of the imagery “is one of a multitude of visual microaggressions that have targeted Latinx communities for generations,” said Lindsay Pérez Huber, associate professor of social and cultural analysis in education at California State University. “This imagery is much more than cultural insensitivity, it is an everyday visual form of racism that has been perpetuated in film, media, television and now social media,” she added, citing the decades-long use of similar imagery such as the “Mexican bandit” in film and advertising.