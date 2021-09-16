On Aug. 12, police caught up with Petito and Laundrie in their white 2012 Ford Transit van a few miles from the Moonflower Community Co-Op near the turnoff for Arches National Park, according to the report. When an officer turned his cruiser’s lights on to stop the van, Petito grabbed Laundrie’s arm to get his attention and caused the vehicle to swerve into the curb before it stopped, the report said.