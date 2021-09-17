One Friday, Elchinger noticed a couple of armyworms on the outskirts of some of his alfalfa fields. There were only a few, he said, so he figured he would deal with them over the weekend. “But by Sunday, the field was completely overtaken by bugs,” he said. In two days, the worms had stripped his alfalfa down to its stalks, chewing off essentially every leaf, Elchinger said. “It was shocking,” he said. “I’d never seen nothing like it.”