Biden on Thursday accused some Republican governors of “the worst kind of politics” by using their powers to push back against vaccination and testing requirements. “The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the lifesaving requirements that I proposed,” he said in remarks from the White House about his economic plans.

Meanwhile, Republican attorneys general from 24 states including South Carolina, Missouri and Florida threatened to “seek every available legal option” against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate plans. In an open letter published Thursday, they called the vaccine requirements for millions of federal employees, contractors and nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce, “disastrous and counterproductive,” adding that such a move would be a “threat to individual liberty” and could overburden companies.

In an ongoing war of words, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called Biden “a habitual violator of the U.S. Constitution” on Thursday and accused the president of lacking the authority to issue vaccine mandates. “I’m confident Texas will win this constitutional showdown,” Abbott said.

Here’s what to know

  • The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee is set to meet Friday for a highly-anticipated nonbinding vote on whether the agency should approve a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
  • The FDA said Thursday it would expand emergency-use authorization for a covid-19 antibody-cocktail made by Eli Lilly, which will serve as a preventive drug for people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and are at risk of severe symptoms.
  • Alaska is facing “one of the sharpest surges” in covid-19 cases in the country, its state epidemiologist warned Thursday, with hospitals stretched. Some 20 percent of patients hospitalized in Alaska have covid, the state health department reported.