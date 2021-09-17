Meanwhile, Republican attorneys general from 24 states including South Carolina, Missouri and Florida threatened to “seek every available legal option” against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate plans. In an open letter published Thursday, they called the vaccine requirements for millions of federal employees, contractors and nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce, “disastrous and counterproductive,” adding that such a move would be a “threat to individual liberty” and could overburden companies.
In an ongoing war of words, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called Biden “a habitual violator of the U.S. Constitution” on Thursday and accused the president of lacking the authority to issue vaccine mandates. “I’m confident Texas will win this constitutional showdown,” Abbott said.
Here’s what to know
Doctor loses license, fined $10,000 for allegedly telling patients masks are dangerous
The Oregon Medical Board said it has revoked a doctor’s license and fined him $10,000 for “dishonorable or unprofessional conduct” that included falsely telling patients that masks are ineffective and even dangerous to one’s health.
The board said earlier this month that Steven LaTulippe spurned masks and “regularly” advised patients — especially children and the elderly — that wearing them could worsen COPD, a chronic lung disease, or lead to heart attacks, strokes, collapsed lungs and more. The board also said LaTulippe claimed incorrectly that masks are likely to harm people by causing them to re-inhale carbon dioxide.
“The amount of carbon dioxide re-breathed within a mask is trivial and would easily be expelled by an increase in minute ventilation so small it would not be noticed,” the board’s order said. A large randomized study in Bangladesh recently linked increased masking to a decrease in covid-19 infections, offering evidence that the authors argued should “end any scientific debate.”
LaTulippe, who has filed a lawsuit against medical board officials, told The Washington Post Thursday that the board had “zero evidence whatsoever of any harm that I did whatsoever in my clinic.” He reiterated the views on masks that the board described and also said he would not be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Few doctors have been publicly disciplined for promoting misinformation during the pandemic. The Federation of State Medical Boards warned in July that doctors who spread falsehoods about coronavirus vaccines could have their medical licenses revoked or suspended.
LaTulippe’s license was suspended last year, not long after he urged supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Salem, Ore., to “take off the mask of shame” and said to cheers that none of his clinic staff wore face coverings.
“And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that?” he asked. “Zero! Absolutely none.”
LaTulippe said he had shut down his clinic in Dallas, Ore., about 15 miles west of Salem. The board noted that he treated Oregon Health Plan patients with “limited resources and limited ability to transfer their care to another provider.”
In one instance, it said, an elderly patient was asked to remove her mask. In another, the board said, a patient who sought medical advice after possible exposure to the coronavirus spoke with LaTulippe’s wife, who allegedly said that being exposed would give her immunity and directed her to a YouTube video titled “Destroying the Mask Narrative.”
California is seeing covid-19 cases drop. Has the state turned the tide on the delta variant?
The delta variant of the coronavirus roared into California midsummer, striking hard even in places where many people were vaccinated. Cases spiked. Hospitals again began to swell with patients. The daily death toll climbed into the triple digits for the first time in months.
But after a season in which the highly transmissible variant wreaked havoc on the nation, California is reporting sustained progress against delta.
Earlier this week, California dropped from “high” to “substantial” virus spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It later bounced back up, but total new cases per 100,000 residents are still lower than any other state. The change in CDC designation — a barometer of how well states are doing in combating the virus — was celebrated by public health officials, who suggested it was a signal that California could be close to a turning point.
Hawaii told tourists to stay away. Did they listen?
Late last month, Hawaii Gov. David Ige made a plea to tourists: Put travel plans on hold until at least the end of October. The highly contagious delta variant had increased the state’s hospitalizations, straining the hospital system.
“Our hospitals are reaching capacity, and our ICUs are filling up,” he said Aug. 23. “Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii.”
Ige’s message didn’t stop tourism altogether — just before Labor Day, travel to Maui exceeded pre-pandemic levels — but it did seem to slow visitors.
Mufi Hannemann, president and chief operating officer of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, told local media that since the governor’s request to halt nonessential travel, “the industry has seen cancellations increase and occupancy cut nearly in half in some instances.” Tourism officials reported more than 50,000 room cancellations in Maui County.
But how do locals in tourism — both big and small — who depend on travelers feel about the slowdown? Tourism officials have stood by the governor, but others feel that if you are going to visit, there are safe ways to do it.