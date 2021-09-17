The video, which was released by the Moab Police Department in Utah on Thursday, shows Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, being pulled over Aug. 12 after their van was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie — who is “a person of interest” in the case after driving back to the couple’s Florida residence without Petito following their cross-country trip — has not been charged in Petito’s disappearance, but is also not cooperating in the investigation.