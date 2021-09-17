A witness called 911 on Aug. 12 after he saw Petito and Laundrie squabbling over a phone outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative, a natural-food store in Moab, Utah, according to a police report obtained by The Washington Post. The onlooker said he saw Petito slap Laundrie during an argument before climbing into the vehicle through the driver-side window “as if Brian had locked her out and she was trying to find a way in,” the police report said.
Gabby Petito fought with her fiance before she disappeared. He won’t provide ‘any helpful details,’ police say.
When police pulled them over shortly thereafter, Petito was crying. She told police that the couple had been fighting all that morning over “some personal issues,” according to the video, and Petito noted that she had obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“Some days, I have really bad OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening up and I was apologizing to him, saying that I’m so mean because sometimes I have OCD and get frustrated,” she said on the side of a Utah highway near the national park.
Petito told authorities that Laundrie initially wouldn’t let her in the car.
“Why wouldn’t he let you in the car?” the officer asked.
“He told me I needed to calm down,” she said, fighting back tears. “But I am perfectly calm.” She added, “He really stresses me out.”
Laundrie acknowledged that the couple had gotten into a minor scuffle after she climbed into their converted sleeper van with dirty feet, body-cam footage shows. Officers decided Petito was the aggressor in the incident, but Laundrie did not want to bring a domestic violence charge against her. Police decided not file any charges, but separated the couple for the night.
“I’m not going to pursue anything because she is my fiancee, and I love her,” Laundrie said, according to the video. “It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public.”
The release of the body-cam footage comes weeks into a missing-person investigation that has garnered nationwide headlines as authorities contend the case has been hindered by Laundrie and his family not coming forward with information about Petito’s disappearance.
Investigators in North Port, Fla., where the couple lived together, repeated their plea Thursday night for Laundrie to come forward with any details that could help authorities locate Petito.
“I believe Brian has the information,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told CNN. “I believe people around Brian may also have the information, and we are pleading to those people to come forward. Provide us the information that we need to find Gabby and reunite Gabby with her family because she deserves it and her family deserves it.”
Garrison emphasized that police have not concluded that a crime has occurred and are not working on obtaining a search warrant.
“Right now, we don’t have a crime,” he told the outlet.
Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday. He told The Post in a statement this week that he’s asked Laundrie and the family not to speak with investigators.
“On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment,” he said. Bertolino added, “On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”
Protesters gathered outside the Laundrie family’s home Thursday night with signs that read, “Where is Gabby?” and “Bring Gabby home!” Additional protests are expected Friday.
Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, told Fox News that his family was angered by the lack of cooperation from the Laundries.
“We’re all trying to find the answer and the only person who knows it is sitting over in their house,” he said Thursday. “You can’t have a more frustrating situation … Look where we are. Everyone’s sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who’s supposed to care about her the most.”
The engaged couple started their cross-country journey in July from Long Island, N.Y., where the childhood sweethearts both grew up, and indicated on social media that they intended to reach Oregon by Halloween. Gabby Petito documented the romantic trip on YouTube last month in a video titled, “Beginning Our Van Life Journey.” The video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times as of early Friday.
Petito disappeared shortly after she contacted her family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said. Laundrie returned home Sept. 1 and Petito’s family recently filed a missing persons report with police in Suffolk County, N.Y.
When a Utah officer turned his cruiser’s lights on to stop the white 2012 Ford Transit van Aug. 12, Petito grabbed Laundrie’s arm to get his attention and caused the vehicle to swerve into the curb before it stopped, according to a police report. Police documented that Petito was “crying uncontrollably” and she could not “stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands.”
Laundrie apologized to police for hitting a bump and Petito said she was distracting him before also apologizing to authorities, body-cam footage shows.
Laundrie told police that weeks of traveling with each other had placed an “emotional strain” on their relationship and the arguments between the two had increased since the start of the trip. He said the scratches on his face and arm occurred after the altercation at the Moonflower co-op.
The officer concluded in his report that he did “not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis.” Police decided to separate the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito staying in the van.
Toward the end of the body-cam footage, an officer is heard passing along messages between Petito and Laundrie about how they were eager to reunite after they had time to decompress.
“Everything’s going to be okay,” the officer told her, according to video.
Katie Shepherd contributed to this report.
