After much back and forth, U.S. Customs and Border Protection decided to shut down entry into Mexico on Friday just as hundreds of workers were heading back home to Ciudad Acuña for the weekend. Hard laborers, shoppers, families and mothers with children alone at home — all of whom commute daily to Del Río — were stopped, without much notice, from going home, motorists said. They wondered aloud why they, mostly Mexicans with dual citizenship or special work visas, had to suffer the consequences of mass migration that they consider the fault of both the U.S. and Mexican governments.