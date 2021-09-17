To fill orders, Talens used her computer to design and produce a variety of forgeries from her home, then mailed the fake coupons across the country. She accepted various forms of online payment, including Bitcoin and PayPal. In most cases, the coupons offered deals equal to, or even greater than, the value of the merchandise, allowing the shopper to get the item for free. In cases where the discount exceeded the price of an item, retailers had to pay the customer for “purchasing” it.