Florida police and the FBI were looking for Laundrie in a nature preserve over the weekend, after Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop involving the couple. A Moab officer has pulled them over after they had been fighting, according to the video. Laundrie acknowledged that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into their converted sleeper van with dirty feet, body-cam footage shows. He told police that weeks of traveling with each other had placed an “emotional strain” on their relationship.