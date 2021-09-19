Petito disappeared shortly after she contacted her family from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in August, authorities said. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, returned home Sept. 1 without her, and Petito’s family recently filed a missing-person report with police in Suffolk County, N.Y., where the couple are from.
Florida police and the FBI were looking for Laundrie in a nature preserve over the weekend, after Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop involving the couple. A Moab officer had pulled them over after they had been fighting, according to the video, in which Petito is seen crying. Laundrie acknowledged that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into their converted sleeper van with dirty feet, body-cam footage shows. He told police that weeks of traveling with each other had placed an “emotional strain” on their relationship.
Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11 after going more than a week without hearing from her.
In the weeks before Petito’s disappearance, the couple had shared accounts of their adventures in social media posts.
On Wednesday, North Port, Fla., Police Chief Todd Garrison pleaded with Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s attorney, to arrange a conversation with Laundrie.
“@NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison tweeted.
After Sunday’s announcement, the department tweeted: “We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”
In a news conference last week, Petito’s parents urged Laundrie’s parents to reveal information about their daughter’s whereabouts.
“We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes,” they said in a letter read by their lawyer, Richard Stafford. “We haven’t been able to sleep or eat. And our lives are falling apart.”
The Washington Post could not reach Petito’s family Sunday night, and an attorney for the family did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, also did not immediately respond to inquiries.
Although the FBI stopped short of officially identifying the remains, it shared “heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family and loved ones.”
“This is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their daughter,” the FBI Denver Field Office said in a news release.
The FBI — in coordination with the National Park Service, the Teton County, Wyo., Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department — had been searching the areas of Grand Teton National Park for several days.
The case has drawn heavy interest, in part because the young couple had a heavy presence on social media, recounting their “van life,” which attracted other social media users to try to gather clues of her disappearance and solve the case.
On TikTok, the #gabbypetito hashtag had been viewed hundreds of millions of times as of Sunday night, and content creators have posted updates and sharing theories constantly since her disappearance.
Timothy Bella contributed to this report, which is developing and will update.