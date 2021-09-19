Three homes were damaged, but no residents were injured.
“This incident could have been much worse,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said in a briefing.
Navy officials said the crash involved a T-45C Goshawk jet conducting a routine training flight that began at Corpus Christi International Airport, about 400 miles south. In a statement, Navy officials said an instructor and student were onboard.
“The instructor pilot is in stable condition; the student naval aviator’s condition is unknown but he is alive and receiving treatment,” officials said on Twitter.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Military representatives from the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth are on the scene, Manoushagian said during a briefing, including Air Force and Navy officials.
Arthur said there was a “small amount of fire” following the crash, mostly in the plane that went down. The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.
Alex Horton contributed to this report.