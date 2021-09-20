After Petito went missing, Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop with the couple that occurred the same day as the 911 call. In it, Petito appears distraught and crying. Laundrie said the couple had a “minor scuffle” after Petito got angry at him for entering the van with dirty feet. Police determined Petito was the aggressor who was “slapping at him” and separated the couple for the night, directing Laundrie to a hotel while Petito stayed in the van.