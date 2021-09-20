After Petito was reported missing, Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop with the couple that occurred the same day as the 911 call. In it, Petito appears to be distraught and crying. Laundrie said the couple had a “minor scuffle” after Petito got angry at him for entering the van with dirty feet. Police determined that Petito was the aggressor who was “slapping at him,” and they separated the couple for the night, directing Laundrie to a hotel while Petito stayed in the van.