More than 100 world leaders will arrive in New York this week for the 76th United Nations General Assembly, a hybrid virtual and in-person event that will probably be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery from the moment they arrive.

As politicians and their entourage take advantage of New York City’s restaurants, theaters, and coffee shops, they will have to prove they have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine under local health regulations; later, when they step into the General Assembly Hall at U.N. headquarters or use its dining halls, they will be tacitly attesting that they are fully vaccinated, that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 10 days and that they have no symptoms, under a U.N. “honor system” that represents an uneasy compromise between the diplomatic body and the host city.

But U.N. officials said they did not have the ability to enforce a vaccination mandate. And the mandate will be tested as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who contracted the virus last year and as recently as last week said publicly that he does not need to be vaccinated because he has naturally acquired antibodies, is scheduled to kick off the general debate on Tuesday.

Once that hurdle is cleared, delegates will have their work cut out for them: The theme of the conference is “building resilience through hope” — recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding sustainably to respond to the needs of the planet.

Here’s what to know