But U.N. officials said they did not have the ability to enforce a vaccination mandate. And the mandate will be tested as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who contracted the virus last year and as recently as last week said publicly that he does not need to be vaccinated because he has naturally acquired antibodies, is scheduled to kick off the general debate on Tuesday.
Once that hurdle is cleared, delegates will have their work cut out for them: The theme of the conference is “building resilience through hope” — recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding sustainably to respond to the needs of the planet.
A TV meteorologist of 33 years declined the vaccine, citing personal freedoms. He was fired.
When storms or snow blasted Michigan’s Upper Peninsula over the past three decades, viewers turned to Karl Bohnak as their trusted guide. Bohnak has been known not just for his steady approach to the forecast but also viral moments and bloopers that helped make the WLUC meteorologist an amiable community mainstay.
But when he refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of the media company’s mandate for all employees, Bohnak said this week that he was fired after 33 years as the station’s weatherman. The vaccination mandate at Gray Television, WLUC’s parent company, went into effect Wednesday, according to a copy of the policy obtained by The Washington Post — the same day Bohnak announced on Facebook that he had been dismissed.
“Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired,” Bohnak wrote. “Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right. It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me. I have authority over my body.”
Fauci says data on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters ‘a few weeks away’ from FDA review
Anthony S. Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data about booster shots for those who had received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, days after an FDA panel approved booster shots for a limited population of those who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“The actual data that we’ll get [on] that third shot for the Moderna and second shot for the J & J is literally a couple to a few weeks away,” Fauci said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We’re working on that right now to get the data to the FDA, so they can examine it and make a determination about the boosters for those people.”
An FDA advisory panel on Friday voted unanimously to approve a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months after the last dose for people 65 and older, for anyone at risk of severe illness, or for those whose occupations would put them at higher risk of exposure. However, the same FDA committee declined to issue a blanket approval for booster shots for Americans 16 and older. The FDA is expected to release a decision about boosters this week.
The United Nations General Assembly is back, and coronavirus is likely to top the agenda
After last year’s all-virtual United Nations General Assembly, world leaders will again descend on New York this week for a hybrid event that is likely to be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery.
The theme of the conference is “building resilience through hope” — recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding sustainably to respond to the needs of the planet.
Because of the pandemic, world leaders were invited to send in prerecorded videos of their speeches, which will be broadcast “as live.” Still, more than 100 heads of state and government are coming in person, including President Biden, who is set to arrive in New York City on Monday before giving a speech Tuesday at the opening of the general debate.
U.N. officials view the pandemic as both the world’s greatest challenge and an opportunity to “turn the tide” on human health and the climate change crisis. “The choices we make will either secure human, economic and environmental health for generations to come, or reinforce old patterns that are destroying nature and driving societal division,” the U.N. said in an official overview of the week’s agenda. “An inclusive, sustainable and resilient covid-19 recovery is critical to setting the world on course toward a just transition to a 1.5°C pathway.”
The gathering comes as world leaders are still grappling with vaccine programs aimed at ending the pandemic. The World Health Organization has condemned wealthy nations for stockpiling vaccines and rolling out booster shots while some poorer nations have barely started vaccinations, undermining any global economic recovery. The head of the WHO said this month that 75 percent of vaccine doses have been administered in just 10 countries.
Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director has also criticized wealthy nations’ vaccine booster efforts, saying that “not enough science” has been shown to prove the need for booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine. About 3 percent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated, according to the University of Oxford.
U.N. officials say the pandemic has exposed “the failures and fragilities” of sustainable development goals that aimed to address inadequate health systems, gaps in social protection, structural inequalities, weak institutions, environmental degradation and the climate crisis, among other issues.
“These challenges are worsened by the divisions scarring our world … between the rich and poor [and] between those who take basic services for granted … and those for whom these essentials remain a distant dream,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who will begin his second five-year term in January, said ahead of the General Assembly.
Before the debate even kicks off, divisions are emerging over whether attendees need to be vaccinated. The U.N. has demanded those arriving in New York adhere to an “honor system” to attest they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a decision criticized by Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, whose country’s Sputnik V vaccine isn’t approved in the United States.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said publicly that he does not need to be vaccinated because he contracted the virus last year, is billed as the first speaker.