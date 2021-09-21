That’s a grim milestone, but as The Post’s Aaron Blake explains, it needs to be put into context. The U.S. population is more than three times larger than it was roughly a century ago: While in 1918, 675,000 deaths represented about 1 in 150 Americans, it’s currently 1 in 500. The coronavirus has also killed fewer of the people it infects than the 1918 H1N1 flu virus, although it’s not clear whether “that reflects the relative deadliness of the virus, the advances in health care and mitigation over the past 100 years, or some combination of both,” Blake writes.
That doesn’t mean the parallel isn’t concerning. With overwhelmed hospitals, wars over vaccine mandates, and another winter approaching, the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be burning itself out like the flu virus did 100 years ago. Instead, it’s adapting, with new, more contagious variants like delta. The estimated death toll of the 1918 pandemic is just that — an estimate — meaning it’s possible that we had already surpassed it.
Here’s what to know
Oregon school worker who showed up in blackface in apparent protest of vaccine mandate suspended
A staff member at an elementary school in suburban Portland, Ore., has been suspended after reporting for work in blackface last week, in an apparent protest against the school district’s vaccine mandate for employees.
The woman showed up dressed as Rosa Parks with her face darkened with dye to protest a vaccination mandate for all public school employees in Oregon, the Newberg Graphic newspaper reported.
The school district confirmed the blackface incident on Monday, saying the employee was removed from Mabel Rush Elementary School and placed on administrative leave. In a statement, the district said it “condemns all expressions of racism.”
George Holliday, who videotaped L.A. police beating Rodney King, dies of covid-19 complications
George Holliday, the plumber who videotaped White Los Angeles police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, capturing a brutal attack that became a symbol of racial injustice and helped spark a week of deadly riots after the officers were acquitted, died Sept. 19 at a hospital in Simi Valley, Calif. He was believed to be in his early 60s.
The cause was complications of covid-19, said his friend Robert Wollenweber. Mr. Holliday had been hospitalized with the coronavirus for about a month.
Your coronavirus questions, answered: Which type of masks are best?
“I do not question that masks, such as surgical masks, can play a key role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. But isn’t how such masks play this role widely misunderstood? Isn’t the job of a surgical mask to protect people nearby in case the person wearing it is infected but does not yet know it (where the mask prevents infected droplets and aerosol from traveling too far forward)? For a mask to protect the person wearing it, must it not be a well-fitted, high-filtering mask such as an N95?” — Joe in Virginia
You’re right on this: Well-fitted and filtered medical-grade masks offer the best protection.
But research shows that when worn properly, many masks can help keep coronavirus droplets and aerosols from spreading — both by blocking particles from escaping a mask worn by a person infected with the virus and keeping them from penetrating a mask worn by a person trying to stay healthy.