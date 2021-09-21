The Teton County coroner will determine whether the remains discovered Sunday in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming are those of the 22-year-old whose disappearance has attracted national attention. A cause of death has yet to be determined in the case, according to the FBI, and no other information on the remains has been released. Authorities said they could not fully confirm that the body is hers until a forensic analysis is completed.