The Centers for Disease Control says that masks are effective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The agency recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear them in indoor public places and urges people to consider doing so outdoors where there is the potential for high numbers of covid cases. The CDC also warns that people with cystic fibrosis — which produces a thick mucus that can make moving air in and out of the lungs difficult and increase the chance of infection — could have a higher risk of severe covid symptoms.