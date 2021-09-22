By the end of July, delta had overpowered all its rivals in the United States. The “coronavirus pandemic in America has become a delta pandemic,” The Washington Post reported at the time, noting that it accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections. More than 98 percent of the coronavirus sequences submitted in the last four weeks from the United States to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, a large database of novel coronavirus genome sequences in the world, were of the delta variant.
The WHO’s move to downgrade its advisories on three other virus variants — eta, iota and kappa — to indicate that they “no longer pose a major added risk to global public health” is also a reflection of how delta is “out-competing” and “replacing” everything else, the global body said.
A Japanese man threatened a ‘bloodbath’ at a vaccination site. He sent his warning via fax.
TOKYO — A man claiming to be a part of an organized crime group threatened a "bloodbath" at a covid vaccination center in Tokyo this weekend, and did so in a decidedly Japanese way: via fax, with a cover page titled "Death Threat."
Despite repeated attempts to wean officials off fax machines, Japan remains hugely dependent on these technological relics that can feel out of place in the country that invented emoji.
(Quick note for younger readers: The fax machine scans paper to transmit messages using the telephone line. It’s like emails that are faster than mail, but sent by landline.)
Printed paper and handwritten documents are of high value here and considered the pinnacle of official records. Many government agencies depend on fax machines as a backup in case of natural disasters.
And the fax remains a go-to option for those airing their grievances.
San Francisco’s mayor blasted for dancing maskless at a crowded club. She called her critics the ‘fun police.’
At San Francisco’s Black Cat club last Wednesday, Mayor London Breed (D) rose from her seat and started getting down to the music.
In a room full of maskless people, the mayor moved her hips, swung her arms and appeared to sing along at the top of her lungs as the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! performed their 1996 hit “Let’s Get Down.”
But after a San Francisco Chronicle reporter posted a video of the mayor busting moves at the nightclub, critics noted that Breed may have been violating a city health order: She wasn’t wearing a mask, a requirement for patrons who are not eating or drinking indoors.