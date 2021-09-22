By the end of July, delta had overpowered all its rivals in the United States. The “coronavirus pandemic in America has become a delta pandemic,” The Washington Post reported at the time, noting that it accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections. More than 98 percent of the coronavirus sequences submitted in the last four weeks from the United States to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, a large database of novel coronavirus genome sequences in the world, were of the delta variant.
The WHO’s move to downgrade its advisories on three other virus variants — eta, iota and kappa — to indicate that they “no longer pose a major added risk to global public health” is also a reflection of how delta is “out-competing” and “replacing” everything else, the global body said.
- The United Kingdom has clarified that visitors from India who received two doses of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, can travel to the U.K. without having to quarantine. It was a point of contention between the two countries.
- The Health Minister of Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday while attending the United Nations General Assembly, after another member of the Brazilian delegation tested positive and went into isolation in New York.
- A report published Wednesday by UNICEF, the U.N. agency for children, found that in 91 countries, a majority of children under the age of 2 are not getting the quantities or diversity of foods they need to develop properly — and the pandemic is making things worse.
- A health official in New Zealand, which has had some of the lowest numbers of covid cases in the world since mid-2020, said the country “may not get back to zero” cases, amid an outbreak of the delta variant that began in August.
- Protests in Melbourne against state authorities’ decision to mandate vaccines for construction workers entered their third day Wednesday as a no-fly zone was declared over parts of the city. Separately, Australia’s tourism minister said borders could reopen by the end of the year.
New head of Florida health downplays role of vaccination in covid response
Florida’s governor has named a new surgeon general who has denounced “covid mania” in the nation’s pandemic response and who on Tuesday downplayed the role of vaccination in fighting the coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Tuesday that Joseph Ladapo, a doctor and health policy researcher at the medical school of the University of California Los Angeles, would become the next head of the state’s health department. Ladapo’s views align with DeSantis’s calls for “freedom” from pandemic restrictions that Republican leaders in particular have viewed as excessive and harmful.
“We’re done with fear,” Ladapo said Tuesday, speaking alongside DeSantis.
The doctor says coronavirus vaccines are effective but has questioned the prevailing medical messaging. He co-wrote a June op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that said the risks of the shots “may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations, such as children, young adults and people who have recovered from covid-19.”
While coronavirus vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in large trials, Ladapo and his co-author argued that reported medical issues and deaths following vaccination deserved more serious attention.
On Tuesday, he said there is “nothing special about [vaccines] compared to any other preventive … measure,” as other health leaders frame vaccination as the country’s most important tool against the virus.
People who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were 11 times more likely to die of covid-19, according to recent studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Asked if Florida should promote coronavirus vaccines, Ladapo said, “The state should be promoting good health and vaccination isn’t the only path to that. It’s been treated almost like a religion.”
Other measures for good health, he said, include weight loss, exercise and eating fruits and vegetables.
Ladapo succeeds Scott Rivkees, whom the state recently blocked from testifying in a lawsuit over Florida’s ban on school mask mandates, according to the Miami Herald. Ladapo said Tuesday that his team is still discussing school issues and that “there are factors that may be specific to different school districts.”
He has also criticized lockdowns, called many health officials’ emphasis on masking excessive and argued against coronavirus vaccine mandates.
County health director says woman tried to run him off the road after he backed mask mandate
Two days after his department issued a mask mandate, a health official had a plea for his county’s board of commissioners: “I need help.”
“There is a sickness in America more far more insidious than COVID,” Adam London, director of Michigan’s Kent County Health Department, wrote in an Aug. 22 email. “You are more empowered to fight this disease than I am.”
In the email, which was initially reported on by Michigan Advance and then obtained by The Washington Post, London details the abuse he said he had been subject to since announcing the order. He said a woman driving more than 70 miles per hour tried to run him off the road twice in one night. He said someone also called him an expletive and then yelled, “I hope someone abuses your kids and forces you to watch!”
The county health official said those who opposed the mandate accused him of being a “deep state agent of liberal-progressive-socialist powers that are working to undo the America they love.”
A Japanese man threatened a ‘bloodbath’ at a vaccination site. He sent his warning via fax.
TOKYO — A man claiming to be a part of an organized crime group threatened a "bloodbath" at a covid vaccination center in Tokyo this weekend, and did so in a decidedly Japanese way: via fax, with a cover page titled "Death Threat."
Despite repeated attempts to wean officials off fax machines, Japan remains hugely dependent on these technological relics that can feel out of place in the country that invented emoji.
(Quick note for younger readers: The fax machine scans paper to transmit messages using the telephone line. It’s like emails that are faster than mail, but sent by landline.)
Printed paper and handwritten documents are of high value here and considered the pinnacle of official records. Many government agencies depend on fax machines as a backup in case of natural disasters.
And the fax remains a go-to option for those airing their grievances.
San Francisco’s mayor blasted for dancing maskless at a crowded club. She called her critics the ‘fun police.’
At San Francisco’s Black Cat club last Wednesday, Mayor London Breed (D) rose from her seat and started getting down to the music.
In a room full of maskless people, the mayor moved her hips, swung her arms and appeared to sing along at the top of her lungs as the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! performed their 1996 hit “Let’s Get Down.”
But after a San Francisco Chronicle reporter posted a video of the mayor busting moves at the nightclub, critics noted that Breed may have been violating a city health order: She wasn’t wearing a mask, a requirement for patrons who are not eating or drinking indoors.