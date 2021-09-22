The delta variant has “by far” become the world’s dominant coronavirus strain, appearing in some 185 countries as global cases near 230 million and deaths surpass 4.7 million since the start of the pandemic.

That’s according to a top World Health Organization scientist, Maria Van Kerkhove, who said Tuesday that “less than 1 percent of the sequences that are available right now are alpha, beta and gamma,” referring to the three other variants the organization considers “of concern.”

By the end of July, delta had overpowered all its rivals in the United States. The “coronavirus pandemic in America has become a delta pandemic,” The Washington Post reported at the time, noting that it accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections. More than 98 percent of the coronavirus sequences submitted in the last four weeks from the United States to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, a large database of novel coronavirus genome sequences in the world, were of the delta variant.

The WHO’s move to downgrade its advisories on three other virus variants — eta, iota and kappa — to indicate that they “no longer pose a major added risk to global public health” is also a reflection of how delta is “out-competing” and “replacing” everything else, the global body said.

Here’s what to know