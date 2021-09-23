Federal investigators are still searching for Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without Petito on Sept. 1 and vanished several days after her family reported her missing. Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance before her body was found in an undeveloped camping area of the Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sunday, but at the time had not been charged with any crime directly tied to her disappearance or death.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances in Ms. Petito’s homicide,” Michael Schneider, the FBI Denver special agent in charge, said in a statement Thursday.