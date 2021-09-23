A federal arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie in connection with the case of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing during the couple’s cross-country trip and was later found dead.

A federal grand jury in Wyoming indicted Laundrie Wednesday after determining he used “one or more unauthorized devices” including a debit card and PIN numbers for two bank accounts, to fraudulently obtain more than $1,000, according to the court filing released Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver branch.

Federal investigators are still searching for Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without Petito on Sept. 1 and vanished several days after her family reported her missing. Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance before her body was found in an undeveloped camping area of the Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sunday, but at the time had not been charged with any crime directly tied to her disappearance or death.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances in Ms. Petito’s homicide,” Michael Schneider, the FBI Denver special agent in charge, said in a statement Thursday.