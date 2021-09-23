The suspected shooter is dead and his vehicle remains in the parking lot, police said, as authorities wait for additional equipment to safely check it and some other “property.”
Ambulances and law enforcement swarmed the grocery store in the city of Collierville, Tenn., in a busy shopping area with outlets including Target, Walgreens and Dollar Tree as well as a host of fast food stops.
The Memphis Police Department tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. local time that their officers were on the scene of the shooting at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, helping Collierville police to secure the area.