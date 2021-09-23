“I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Lane said at a news conference.
The violence echoed other mass shootings in public spaces, especially a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colo. that killed 10 people in March. That tragedy came on the heels of an attack on Asian-owned spas in Atlanta that left eight people dead.
Lane said the call came in at 1:30 p.m. and officers were on the scene within four minutes. As they entered the building, he said officers saw multiple people who had been shot and people hiding throughout the store.
“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices. They were doing what they have been trained to do: run, hide, fight,” he said.
Lane said 12 victims were transported from the scene and one was a walk-up at a hospital. The victims are spread across multiple hospitals, he said.
He said it is not clear how many people were in the store at the time of the shooting, but there appear to have been numerous witnesses.
Lane said the suspected shooter’s vehicle is in the Kroger parking lot and law enforcement officers are waiting for equipment to arrive at the scene so they can safely check it. Lane declined to comment on what kind of weapon the shooter used.
Kroger said in a statement that the “entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time.” The store will be closed while police investigate, the chain said, adding that “we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”
Multiple agencies are working on the scene, Lane said, including officers from the FBI’s evidence response team. The Memphis Police Department said its officers were also there at 240 New Byhalia Road, helping Collierville police to secure the area.
“We hate that it happened, but this is one of the most resilient communities in America,” Lane said. “And one of the best police departments. I’m very thankful. I watched guys that ran into the front of that building knowing that — historically, not in this case but historically — many of these shooters have very high-powered rifles. And not one of them hesitated going in that front door.”
Sen. Martha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted that her office has been in touch with authorities and is “closely monitoring the situation.”
The shooting unfolded in a well-trafficked area, with other outlets including Target, Walgreens and Dollar Tree — as well as a host of fast food stops — nearby.
Manuel Reis, 49, was driving to the Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon to do some light grocery shopping when he saw police cars whiz by. Reis said he saw law enforcement officers opening their trunks to pull out what he said looked like shotguns as firetrucks also swarmed the scene.
Reis said he saw officials circling multiple buildings to secure the area. “It was kind of crazy,” he said. “I went into a store next door and police locked that down.”
Reis said he moved to the area about a month ago to be present for the birth of his grandson, due in November. The area is known for being safe and peaceful, he said.