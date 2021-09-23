But another key decision is expected today, when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to recommend who should get boosters and when.
The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices met Wednesday to hear data from manufacturers, researchers and experts from other public health agencies on the safety and effectiveness of booster shots. It will issue a recommendation today to clarify some of the vagueness within the FDA’s decision — including who falls under the category of people “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk” of serious illness, and of people under 65 who are “at high risk of severe COVID-19.”
The recommendation is not binding, and many questions remain. For one, the FDA’s authorization only pertain to third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but nearly 68 million Americans received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 14.7 million got one dose of a single-shot Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccine. A decision on booster shots of those vaccines could come in the next few weeks.
Here’s what to know
‘Don’t get vaccinated’: Fake funeral home is used to promote coronavirus shots
The black truck turned heads as it looped around Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte during Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game.
“Don’t get vaccinated,” read digital billboards on the vehicle’s side and rear panels. Underneath, the name and website of a business purporting to be a funeral home were spelled out in white lettering, along with a 10-digit phone number.
It turned out to be an elaborate and unorthodox campaign to promote the coronavirus vaccines — one that drew applause from local hospital leaders and social media users as it went viral on Twitter, while leaving experts in vaccine marketing questioning whether any holdouts would be swayed by the stark message.
A Texas doctor was fired after doling out expiring vaccine doses. Now, he’s suing.
When a coronavirus vaccine site in Humble, Tex., shut down at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, Hasan Gokal began a race with the clock to distribute 10 leftover Moderna doses before the vial expired.
The doctor, with permission from his supervisor, phoned elderly and at-risk patients who were eligible to receive the shot in the earliest phases of the nationwide vaccine rollout. He found 10 people with underlying health conditions who said they would take the vaccine doses. Over the next five hours, Gokal drove around the Houston area to distribute the vaccine to nine people. He couldn’t reach the 10th person before the vaccine vial would expire, so Gokal gave the last dose to his wife, who has a lung disease that affects her breathing.
The doctor believed he was doing the right thing after Jennifer Shuford, chief epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services, warned physicians not to waste the shots and said it was even acceptable to give leftover doses to ineligible people if the vaccines would otherwise expire.
But on Jan. 7, Harris County Public Health fired Gokal for doling out the shots.
Family urges others to get vaccinated after bride-to-be dies of covid: ‘Misinformation killed her’
After dating for more than 10 years, Samantha Wendell and her fiance, Austin Eskew, were ready to settle down and have kids.
Following their engagement in 2019, the couple set a wedding date for Aug. 21, 2021, at a church in Lisle, Ill., where Wendell’s parents had married years earlier. They planned to start a family soon after.
Wendell was eager to have children, so when she heard false claims that the coronavirus vaccines could affect her fertility, she decided to hold off on getting immunized, her family members told NBC News. But over the summer, Wendell, a surgical technician in Grand Rivers, Ky., changed her mind and scheduled a vaccine appointment for the end of July. It was too late — days before the appointment, she and Eskew tested positive for the virus.
After a long hospitalization, during which she was placed on a ventilator, Wendell died Sept. 10. She was 29.